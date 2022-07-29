|
NYS – The New York State Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board will have a virtual meeting on August 3, 2022. The Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board was established to provide recommendations on how funding received by the Opioid Settlement Fund could be allocated.
WHEN: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday August 3, 2022
WHERE: Virtual Video Conference Meeting
For more information and the link to watch online visit: https://oasas.ny.gov/opioid-settlement-fund-advisory-board
