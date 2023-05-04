NYS Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auctions To Be Held In North Syracuse & Oneida

NEW YORK – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced auctions of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property will be conducted in North Syracuse on Tuesday, May 9, and Oneida on Wednesday, May 10. For a listing of other New York State auctions to be held throughout the State later this year, information on specific items, and terms of sale, please visit ogs.ny.gov/nysstore , email [email protected] , or call (518) 457-6335. Tuesday, May 9 9:30 a.m. NYS Department of Transportation 5450 South Bay Road, North Syracuse, NY Wednesday, May 10 9:30 a.m. NYS Police Troop D 261 Genesee Street, Route 5, Oneida, NY