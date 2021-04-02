FULTON – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced, that New York’s health insurance Open Enrollment Period will be further extended to December 31, 2021, aligning with states across the country.

Most marketplace enrollees qualify for financial assistance to lower the cost of their coverage. This extension allows individuals eligible for Qualified Health Plan insurance additional time to enroll for coverage in 2021.

Enrollment remains open for all NY State of Health programs, which is especially important during the ongoing public health emergency. New Yorkers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health, New York’s health insurance Marketplace, or directly through insurers.

Locally, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) has five trained health insurance navigators available to assist consumers with applying for Health Insurance coverage through the Marketplace.

“Our navigators work with consumers to ensure that the applicant provides all of the necessary documents and accurate information, so that the navigator can successfully complete the application,” said OCO Coordinator of Community Health Leanna Cleveland. “Navigators assist consumers through the application process until they successfully are given eligibility and can enroll in a health insurance program. Navigators will also explain the details of their plan options, so they can pick the best plan for themselves and family members based on their needs. Eligibility is based on income, household size, and other requirements. The different programs consumers could be eligible for in the Marketplace are; Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan and Qualified Health Plans with tax credits. Best of all our health insurance navigator service is completely free! Just call 315-342-0888 and choose option 8.”

While normally done in person, at this time OCO’s health insurance navigators are currently completing applications via telephone. For most applicants, those enrolling by the 15th of every month will have coverage beginning the 1st of the following month (for example those enrolling by May 15 will have coverage beginning June 1).

For more information and assistance in enrollment, call OCO Health Insurance navigators at 315-342-0888 Option 8 to speak with a navigator and schedule your telephone appointment. Don’t forget to check out our Facebook page under OCO Health Insurance Navigators!

Did you know? OCO is here for you, providing 50-plus services that help people, support our communities, and change lives for the better! Check our website at www.oco.org for news, information and job postings as well as community resources. Call our hotline 1-877-342-7618 9 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday for assistance with basic needs. #OCOHere4You

Cut line for photo: Health insurance navigators with Oswego County Opportunities

(OCO) Health Services are answering questions and providing assistance to community members looking to enroll in New York State’s Health Insurance programs. New York State has extended the enrollment period December 31st, 2021. For more information, and to speak to an OCO health insurance navigator, call 315-342-0888 Option 8. Above is OCO Health Navigator Katie Casler.

