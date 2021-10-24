OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) to host a hiring event on Monday, November 8. It will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the OCWNY office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

OCO is looking for new direct support professionals (DSPs) to work alongside people with developmental disabilities and help them lead meaningful and self-directed lives. DSPs assist them with the activities of daily living, participate in recreational interests, and much more.

Minimum requirements include a valid driver’s license and either a high school diploma or GED, or ability to pass an agency assessment. Mandated background checks will be conducted on all applicants.

There are currently full- and part-time positions available, as well as substitute positions. Full-time positions offer a generous leave-time package and excellent health, dental and vision benefits. All new employees will be eligible for a sign-on bonus.

OCO is a non-profit human service agency that has been providing services to local residents since 1966. It currently offers over 50 different programs and is committed to partnering with others to improve the quality of life for all and to help create thriving communities.

Job-seekers interested in a DSP position with OCO can apply online at www.oco.org or complete a paper application the day of the interviews. For more information or to schedule an interview, call OCWNY at 315-591-9000.

