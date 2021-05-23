OSWEGO COUNTY – In tough times, people find strength in their communities – and communities find strength in their people. Oswego County residents have seen this happen time and time again in the past year as friends, neighbors and businesses have found new ways to support each other.

“In our community, older adults are a key source of this strength,” said Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging. “Through their experiences, successes and difficulties, they have built a resilience that helps them face new challenges. When communities tap into this, they become stronger too.”

Each May, the U.S. Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of Older Americans Month. This year’s theme “Communities of Strength” recognizes the important role older adults play in fostering the connections and engagements that build strong, resilient communities.

“Strength is built and shown not only by bold acts, but also small ones of day-to-day life,” said Sunday. “It could be a conversation with a friend, working in the garden, trying a new recipe or taking time for a cup of tea on a busy day. When we share these activities with others – either virtually or by telling about the experience later – we help them build resilience too.”

The Oswego County Office for the Aging is celebrating Older Americans Month by encouraging community members to share these types of experiences. “Together, we can find strength and create a stronger future,” said Sunday.

Here are some ways to share and connect:

Look for joy in the everyday: Celebrate small moments and ordinary pleasures by taking time to recognize them. Start a gratitude journal and share it with others via social media or call a friend or family member to share a happy moment or to say thank you.

Reach out to neighbors: Even if you can’t get together in person right now, you can still connect with your neighbors. Leave a small gift on their doorstep, offer to help with outdoor chores or deliver a home-cooked meal.

Build new skills: Learning something new allows us to practice overcoming challenges. Take an art course online or try a socially distanced outdoor movement class to enjoy learning with others in your community. Have a skill to share? Find an opportunity to teach someone, even casually.

Share your story: There’s a reason storytelling is a time-honored activity. Hearing how others experience the world helps us grow. Interviewing family, friends and neighbors can open up new conversations and strengthen our connections.

When people of different ages, backgrounds, abilities and talents share experiences, either through action, story or service, they help build strong communities.

The Office for the Aging invites residents to share their stories and help celebrate strong communities on the agency’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Government-Organization/Oswego-County-Office-for-the-Aging-298552220730216/, and to tag comments and pictures with #OswegoCountyStrong; #OlderAmericansMonth2021; #OAM21.

For more information about services provided by the Office for the Aging visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/office_for_the_aging/index.php or call the office at 315-349-3484.

