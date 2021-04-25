OFA, Oswego Health Team Up To Present ‘Powerful Tools For Caregivers’ Course

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging and Oswego Health recently initiated the “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” course, a series of classes designed to help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative.

The six-week, evidence-based course teaches caregivers skills that address challenges such as stress management, handling one’s emotions, positive self-talk, communication, holding family meetings and transitions.

“This course gives family caregivers the tools they need to take care of themselves while caring for someone else,” said Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging. “When you take care of your own health and well-being, you become a better caregiver. This curriculum is taught by experienced facilitators in six class sessions.”

The class is led by Elizabeth Weimer, caregiver services coordinator for the Oswego County Office for the Aging, and Helen Hoefer, director of social work and activities at Seneca Hill Manor.

“As a skilled nursing facility, we understand the demands placed on caregivers,” said Jason Santiago, chief operating officer, The Manor at Seneca Hill. “We hope these courses and resources will remind caregivers just how significant they are and how important self-care is.”

Recent graduate Bob Miller said he was somewhat skeptical at first but found the course to be helpful.

“I wasn’t sure if this class was for me after the first week; but by week three, I felt the topics were exactly what I needed,” said Miller.

Kim Grindle, another recent graduate, said, “I learned new ideas from the class on ways to handle situations that I may not have thought of on my own.”

The next “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” course will start in June. Classes are offered online and space is limited. For more information, please contact Elizabeth Weimer at the Oswego County Office for the Aging, phone 315-349-3484.

