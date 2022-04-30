OFA Temporarily Suspends Health Insurance Counseling Services

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) offered by the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) is temporarily suspended due to a staffing shortage.

“We are experiencing a temporary shortage of trained counselors to answer health insurance questions for our seniors,” said Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging. “We know this is a valuable service and will announce as soon as we are able to offer it again.”

HIICAP is a federally funded program from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services which offers free, unbiased health insurance guidance to seniors. Trained counselors answer questions and provide information about Medicare and other programs to help seniors make educated decisions about their health insurance.

This suspension will not affect the OFA’s virtual Medicare 101 program. These sessions help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care works under Medicare. The next session will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

For more information, please call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

