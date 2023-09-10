PULASKI – The Ontario chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is commemorating 120 years of service this year in Oswego County.

“The Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring patriots of the Revolutionary War,” said Ontario Chapter Regent Lorraine Gregory. “Members share a common bond of having an ancestor who served in the American Revolution. This year we are honoring our founding members and all past and current members for their service to our community.”

The Ontario chapter celebrated its anniversary this summer with regional NYS DAR district leader Mary K. Cardinaleand the Fulton Kayendatsyona-Fort Oswego DAR chapter at a gourmet lunch and tea at the Half-Shire Historical Society in Richland. The event was hosted by Half-Shire Historical Society President and Richland Town Historian Shawn Doyle and Half-Shire members.

Second Vice Regent Shirley Hanley presented an informative program about life in Pulaski and Oswego County in 1903, when the chapter was formed. Chapter Historian and Past Regent Marilee Rayome and chapter member Martha Watson distributed a booklet that chronicles the chapter’s history and the Revolutionary War service of members’ patriot ancestors.

The Ontario chapter first met in June 1903 in Pulaski under the leadership of Cornelia A. Wheelock Brown. Thirteen Pulaski area women signed the organizational charter. Members originally wanted to name the chapter in honor of Revolutionary War hero Count Casimir Pulaski, but there was already another national DAR chapter by that name. The group was officially chartered the Ontario Chapter of NSDAR of Pulaski NY.

Last year Ontario chapter members logged nearly 1,300 volunteer hours with various organizations in the community.

“Community service remains a central focus of the Ontario chapter,” said Gregory. “We are a very active group that volunteer their time to organizations throughout our communities – including the Tug Hill Commission, library boards, churches, the Red Cross, and Oswego County Search and Rescue Team. Our members create handmade blankets for children who are seriously ill or traumatized for the Project Linus project, sew clothing for children in Haiti, clean headstones at local cemeteries, create quilts for veterans, index DAR records, and plan educational programs. We collect items for the Syracuse VA Hospital every year, and support Honor Flight and deployed active military units.”

The Ontario chapter welcomed its two newest members in July. Joanne Gregory Desmartin, daughter of Regent Gregory, and Gloria Joy Wallace, Gregory’s sister, are descendants of Simeon Coe, a Revolutionary War patriot originally from Connecticut who settled in Oswego County.

Most recently, Gregory and Second Vice Regent Hanley participated in the “Creating Your Chapter’s Legacy” DAR forum in Baldwinsville. “We were inspired to continue the DAR legacy of preserving history, education and patriotism,” said Gregory. “This event offered regional chapter officers a chance to work with facilitators and discuss a variety of topics. We learned how to research descendants of Revolutionary War patriots, about grants opportunities, and develop membership teams to spark enthusiasm. We enjoyed lunch together and concluded with DAR sisters singing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ and a prayer. It was very enjoyable and encouraging.”

The Ontario chapter includes more than 30 members, most of whom live in Oswego and Jefferson counties.

“We are a friendly group and always welcome new and prospective members, regardless of where you live. We can help with research on Revolutionary War ancestors and help with the application process,” said Tasha Molnar, Ontario Chapter Registrar.

Those interested in learning more about DAR membership may contact Molnar at [email protected].

