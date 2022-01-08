OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department is adopting updated guidance from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) that shortens the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods to five days in most cases.

The most recent guidance recommends people who have tested positive for COVID-19 can now end isolation in as little as five full days. Under the shortened period, individuals testing positive need to isolate from others for five days, with day zero representing the day symptoms started or the date a COVID-19 test was administered if there are no symptoms.

Individuals who are asymptomatic, or who have improving symptoms that include 24 hours without a fever, can end isolation following the five-day period but should continue wearing a well-fitting mask for five additional days when around others.

“You can discontinue isolation after five full days if you have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medications and symptoms are improving,” said Diane Oldenburg, associate public health educator with the Oswego County Health Department. “You must continue to wear a well-fitting mask at home and in public when around others for an additional five days.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the five-day isolation and wearing a face mask will minimize the risk of spreading the virus to others as most transmission of COVID-19 occurs in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.

Anyone unable to wear a well-fitting mask and individuals with compromised immune systems should continue to isolate for a full 10 days.

The guidance also updated the recommended quarantine periods for individuals exposed to the virus and close contacts to people known to have COVID-19. Those exposed to COVID-19 are required to quarantine for five days if not fully vaccinated.

Individuals who have completed a primary vaccination series (one dose of Janssen/Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna) and are eligible for, but have not yet received, a booster shot must quarantine. ??The end of the five-day quarantine should be followed by strict face mask use for an additional five days.

The CDC recommends anyone exposed to COVID-19 should be tested on the fifth day following exposure. If symptoms occur following exposure, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

People who are fully vaccinated with a booster shot do not need to quarantine following exposure but should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after exposure to protect others.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang continues to urge residents to get vaccinated. According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccination decreases the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. CDC strongly encourages COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 and older and boosters for everyone 12 and older. CDC now recommends booster shots at five months after the completion of the primary series of Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine for those aged 12 and older.

An increase in recent COVID-19 cases has led to a delay in investigations and the issuance of isolation and quarantine paperwork. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or needs to report a close contact can visit the Oswego County website at the link below for self-attestation isolation or quarantine forms. The Health Department is in the process of creating a COVID-19 portal in which residents can report positive test results and obtain paperwork for isolation, quarantine and release from isolation and quarantine.

Individuals who test positive or are exposed to COVID-19 can self-report and print out isolation and quarantine paperwork by visiting the Oswego County Health Department page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/isolation_quarantine_guidance.php

An additional link will be activated in the near future to report positive at-home test results. If you need assistance contact the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Moderna vaccine. First, second and booster doses are available. The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their local pharmacy or health care provider.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. Currently, the booster is only approved for those aged 12 and over, five months after their second shot.

The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a one-dose vaccine, and the booster is only approved for those aged 18 and over, two months after their initial dose.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. The booster is only approved for those aged 18 year and over, six months after their second shot.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.

Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:

Get vaccinated if you are 5 years of age or older.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Wash your hands often.

Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.

Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

