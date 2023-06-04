OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) and Pathfinder Bank host a hiring event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 at the bank’s Fulton branch, 5 W. First St. South.

Pathfinder Bank Human Resource Specialist Stacey Morse said, “While Pathfinder Bank has been serving the Central New York community since 1859, the only hint of ‘old-fashioned’ you’ll find here is in our commitment to customer service and community involvement.

“At Pathfinder Bank, you can have a career with a community-focused organization that cares about its employees,” she added.

Pathfinder Bank is one of Oswego County’s largest employers, ranking 17 out of 100 privately-owned companies. It is currently looking to fill a variety of positions, ranging from sales support specialist to assistant branch manager.

Last year, OCWNY launched an initiative to shine a spotlight on local employers to show people what work life is like at each company and encourage potential candidates to apply. Pathfinder Bank is the next featured employer.

The public is invited to follow along on OCWNY’s social media pages throughout the week of June 5 to learn more about the current openings at Pathfinder Bank, how to apply and what working for the bank looks like. The posts can be found by following “Oswego County Workforce New York” on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Individuals interested in attending can either stop by the hiring event or call OCWNY at 315-591-9000 to sign up for an interview appointment.

