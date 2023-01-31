Oswego County Clerk Issues Warning About Online Notary Renewals

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Association of New York State County Clerks recently learned of a new online portal created by the New York State Department of State allowing notaries public to renew their commissions electronically. Letters of invitation to use this portal, which goes live on Wednesday, Feb. 1, are being sent to Oswego County notaries public whose commissions are soon due for renewal.

Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur said that, while he applauds the concept of paperless renewals, this online portal renewal process directly contradicts current New York State statues.

Until the legalities of this new procedure can be resolved, Wilbur urges notaries public to renew their commissions with the County Clerk’s Office where they can be properly and legally authorized. (Executive Law § 131)

The Oswego County Clerk is also alerting all notaries public that, as of Jan. 25, if they are commissioned in New York State, they must maintain a journal of all their notary acts.

