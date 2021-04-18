Oswego County Comets Riding Club Donates To Two Area Churches

OSWEGO COUNTY – Along with the rest of the world, 2020 proved to be a very difficult and challenging year because of the on-sent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented world-wide shut-down of every facet of our daily lives.

The Oswego County Comets Riding Club continued in their on-endeavors in helping friends and neighbors in need of an extra hand and two local churches were recently the recipients of gift cards and non-perishable food item donations provided by the Riding Club.

The First Presbyterian Church in Mexico, Rev. Karen Green, located at 4361 Church Street, Oswego, New York, has an Open Pantry Program that is open on the third Saturday of the month from September through June each year. The Oswego County Comets provided much needed food items to the Church for their Open Pantry in order to meet the needs of all those in the community seeking assistance.

The Pantry, for the month of May only, will be open next on the fourth Saturday, May 29, 2021. The hours are from 1 to 2 p.m. There are no restrictions as to eligibility to receive assistance from this Pantry. The Pantry provides for as many households as possible with distributions to one individual per household so that all may receive nourishing bags of food. Mexico residents are served first followed by residents from all other areas. There is no registration required.

The Pantry is prayerfully sponsored and overseen by the Board of Deacons from the Church. For more information regarding donations to the Pantry or for dates of distribution, please call the Church office at 315-963-7902. Please note… due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, food pantry pick-up is curbside only on the Church side of Church Street.

The Palermo United Methodist Church, Pastor Tammie Nipper, located at 11 County Route 35, Fulton, New York, offers assistance for their members and the surrounding community, including an Open Food Pantry, as well as a Second Chance Shop.

The Food Pantry is open on Sundays during worship hours or by appointment. The Second Chance Shop is open on Saturdays for those in need, either for free or at little charge, and is especially designed to help those families who have suffered from fire loss or other devastation of property and home. Gift cards were presented to the Church by the Riding Club to help provide items for the Food Pantry and the Second Chance Shop, as well as for those in need of assistance in obtaining children’s clothing and shoes or for anyone struggling with treatments for medical conditions who may need money to buy gasoline to allow them to get to their appointments.

For more information regarding donations to the Pantry or the Second Chance Shop, as well as utilizing the services provided, please call the Church office at 315-598-4888.

The Comets give their heart-felt thanks to all who helped with donations to the Oswego County Comets. There is always a need in our community, so please continue to help support all the local food pantries.

