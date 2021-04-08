FULTON – The Oswego County Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to arrange for free COVID-19 rapid testing.

Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton for a drive-thru clinic on Tuesday, April 13. Free COVID-19 rapid tests will be performed from 8 a.m. to noon.

Registration is required. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 to sign up. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

