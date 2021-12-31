Oswego County Health Department Encourages Residents To Plan Now To Help Prevent Post-Holiday Surge

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues its heightened schedule of COVID-19 reporting on testing, new cases and positivity rates.

Residents are reminded – as they plan their holiday gatherings – to please do their part to limit a post-holiday surge and protect seniors and other vulnerable people.

This report reflects data collected on Thursday, December 30:

Number of people tested: 1,208

Number of new positive cases: 181

Positivity percentage: 14.98%

The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated if you are able. Get a booster if you are eligible.

Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Social distance when possible.

Wash your hands often.

Follow COVID-19 prevention measures which local businesses and workplaces may have in place.

The Oswego County Health Department scheduled its first COVID-19 vaccination clinics of the new year at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the patient’s choice of either the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First, second, third (for immune-compromised only) and booster doses are available for the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine. The single shot vaccine and just one booster dose are still available for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Moderna vaccine. First, second and booster doses are available.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider.

Walk-ins are welcomed at these vaccination clinics, although appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. Currently, the booster is only approved for those aged 16 and over, six months after their second shot.

The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a one-dose vaccine, and the booster is only approved for those aged 18 and over, two months after their initial dose.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. The booster is only approved for those aged 18 year and over, six months after their second shot.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

To prepare for the appointment, people are advised to be well-hydrated before they come in and to continue to hydrate afterward. They should also eat beforehand and dress in comfortable layers of clothing that can be removed if they get over-heated.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Hotline hours and staffing will be limited due to the New Year holiday. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

