OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week in Central Square and Pulaski.

The Central Square clinic will be held at Paul V. Moore High School from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. Paul V. Moor High School is located at 44 School Drive, Central Square.

The Pulaski clinic will be held at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 29. The H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse is located at 1 Broad St. in Pulaski.

At both clinics, health department staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, as well as first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine for anyone aged 12 and older. ??The health department also continues to run regular vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Walk-ins are welcome at these vaccination clinics, although online pre-registration is appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. To schedule an appointment, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php, scroll down to the calendar and click on the date and dose for which you are seeking to make an appointment.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

