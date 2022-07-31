OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced its vaccination clinic schedule for August, which includes expanded hours for back-to-school immunizations. These clinics will offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as vaccines and boosters for older students, and pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccinations.

“These clinics offer all of the school-required immunizations for children in addition to the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “As many primary care providers are already booked into the fall, this is another opportunity for parents to get their kids vaccinated.”

Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Appointments are required.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the health department offers a clinic dedicated to COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for those aged 18 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged 6 months and older. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Oswego County Senior Public Health Nurse Anna Reitz said, “We’re expanding our clinic hours to help working parents get their children immunized before the new school year starts. We’ll include evening appointments on Tuesdays, Aug. 23 and 30, and offer an additional morning clinic on Saturday, Aug. 27.”

Anyone needing assistance to make an appointment with the County’s vaccination clinics can call the COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315-349-3330. Seniors aged 60 and over who need help making an appointment can also contact the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics while supplies last. Face masks are required at any Oswego County Health Department vaccination site.

For general immunization information, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547. For COVID-19 information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at: health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

For personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments, residents can contact their medical provider directly.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

