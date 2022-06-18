OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee joined the County Sheriff’s Office in celebrating Dr. Michael Nupuf on his retirement in May.

“The Legislature joins Sheriff Donald Hilton and his entire staff in expressing our sincere gratitude to Dr. Nupuf for his years of service and the many improvements he’s spearheaded,” Oswego County Legislator and Chairman of the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee Marc Greco said. “Dr. Nupuf’s hard work and dedication to constantly improving the health and wellness of Oswego County, combined with his admirable work ethic, professionalism and extremely broad knowledge have helped to improve all aspects of medical care in the Oswego County community.”

Dr. Nupuf retired last month from his position as the Medical Director for the Oswego County Correctional Facility.

“Although his absence will be felt, Dr. Nupuf’s contributions to the operations of the correctional facility’s medical division have left a legacy that will endure for years to come,” Hilton said. “This facility is much better due to the programs and goals that Dr. Nupuf initiated.”

After years of operating his own private practice and working through Oswego Health and Farnham Family Services, Dr. Nupuf agreed to accept the challenges that come with overseeing a medical division within the walls of a correctional facility.

He conducted hours of research to develop a complete set of policies and procedures for operating the medical division. Consulting with the New York State Commission of Corrections, Dr. Nupuf worked to attain approval for the acceptance and implementation of his work.

As the recent COVID-19 pandemic surged, Dr. Nupuf took the reins. He coordinated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Oswego County Health Department to monitor infection rates and provide vaccinations and booster shots to staff and incarcerated individuals.

In response to new state and federal mandates, Dr. Nupuf developed a program which includes withdrawal protocols and a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program within the facility to help incarcerated individuals learn to address their addictions.

“Although Dr. Nupuf is leaving the correctional facility’s medical division, he isn’t stopping in his desire to continually improve the community,” Hilton added. “He is now helping Farnham Family Services to coordinate an opioid treatment program in Mexico, N.Y. Thank you for your service and leadership, Dr. Nupuf.”

