OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County honors nurses everywhere this week, especially its own at the health department and county jail.

This marks National Nurses Week which started on Nurses Day, Thursday, May 6 and continues through Wednesday, May 12. The annual recognition highlights the important work that nurses do every day to improve the health of the American people.

More than a year into the battle against COVID-19, this tribute is especially poignant for all of the sacrifices so many nurses have made on the front lines of the pandemic. In addition to their work against the coronavirus, Oswego County’s nursing staff provides core public health services such as immunizations, disease surveillance, lead poisoning prevention and home-based health care to residents of Oswego County through programs such as Healthy Families Oswego County, Pre-School Special Education, Maternal-Child Health Services, Personal Care Assistance and Hospice Care.

For more information, visit www.oswegocounty.com/health.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...