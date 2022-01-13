OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14.

Health department staff will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The pediatric Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is one-third of the dose given to those aged 12 and above. It is still administered in two shots, three weeks apart. This pediatric vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Appointments are required for this clinic. To sign your child up for the first dose, go here. To sign your child up for the second dose, go here.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call volume remains high, and at times callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return your call.

Parents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and pediatric vaccinations.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

