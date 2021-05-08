OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County is joining BidNet Direct’s Empire State Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities for county government projects on the online system.

BidNet’s Empire State Purchasing Group is a single, online location that connects participating local government agencies from across New York State to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process.

“BidNet is a free service that counties may use to help promote their bids and requests for proposals, in addition to our traditional advertising,” said County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “It informs our local businesses of opportunities for them inside and outside of the county, and also helps increase competition.”

The service provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information. Vendors may register on the Empire State Purchasing Group at www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york .

“We are always looking to increase our vendor pool and competition,” said Oswego County Administrator Philip Church. “The Empire State Purchasing Group will help us extend the reach of our solicitations, and it can help our vendors find more local opportunities. We will also continue to comply with New York State law by publicly advertising bids and posting all bids and RFPs on our web site at www.oswegocounty.com .”

Vendors who register with BidNet can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional attachments, and award information. In addition, the Empire State Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only Oswego County bid opportunities, but also to bids from all other participating agencies.

“BidNet provides participating businesses with targeted government bid opportunities that match their business needs,” said Legislator John Martino, chairman of the Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee. “The company provides a vendor support team to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system.”

In addition to Legislator Martino, members of the Finance and Personnel Committee are legislators Stephen Walpole, vice chair, and David Holst, Linda Lockwood, Laurie Mangano, Patrick Twiss, and Terry Wilbur.

BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,500 local governments.

To learn more about how government agencies gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers. Oswego County businesses can reach the BidNet vendor support team by calling 800-835-4603 option 2.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...