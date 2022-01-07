Oswego County Legislators Sworn In, Conduct First Meeting Of 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature met yesterday, January 6, after new and returning legislators were sworn in by Oswego County Court Judge Karen Brandt.

New legislators include: District 7 – Frank Bombardo (excused from last night’s meeting), District 16 – James Scanlon, District 21 – Noelle Beckwith Salmonsen, District 23 – Michael Solowy, and District 25 – Frank Castiglia.

The legislature then nominated Legislator James Weatherup to be re-elected as chairman for 2022. Legislator Linda Lockwood was re-elected as vice chairman and Betsy Sherman-Saunders was re-elected as clerk of the legislature.

The following were chosen for the majority and minority parties of the legislature:

Majority leader: Legislator Nathan Emmons

Majority whip: Legislator Laurie Mangano-Cornelius

Minority leader: Legislator Frank Castiglia

Minority whip: Legislator Marie Schadt

The legislature then recognized Janet Clerkin for her 37 years dedicated to the county. Clerkin is the tourism and public information coordinator and is retiring.

Moving on to the agenda, the legislature approved several appointments, including:

County attorney

County administrator

Auditor for Oswego County

Purchasing director for Oswego County

Plan administrator for Oswego County assigned counsel plan

Fire coordinator

Director of emergency management for Oswego County

Director of 911 communication system for Oswego County

Director of solid waste programs for Oswego County

Director of central services for Oswego County

Aging services administrator for Oswego County

Director of youth bureau for Oswego County

Director of public health for Oswego County

Strategic initiatives director for Oswego County

Official newspaper for Oswego County

Other items approved on the agenda include:

Designate Oswego County treasurer as the responsible official to correct clerical errors and errors in essential fact under real property tax 556.

Resolution adopting an Oswego County investment policy and designating banks as depositories of county funds.

Resolution awarding professional services contract – grant writing – legislature.

Resolution authorizing the application for receipt of COVID-19 supplemental funding from the state of New York. Legislator James Karasek explained that this money, which could be billed back to the state up to $1 million, includes educational programs, purchasing of masks, tests, and possibly supplementing some of the efforts being made in the call center.

Resolution authorizing the execution of a settlement and participation agreement with pharmaceutical companies. Legislator Karasek said this potential settlement would be divided up among the counties that filed a lawsuit. Legislator Richard Kline said the county has been working on this lawsuit for a number of years.



Lastly, Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro encouraged legislators to contact the clerk of the legislature with interest in applying for an agricultural district opportunity.

As part of public comment, Legislator Marie Schadt asked those in attendance to take a moment to remember those who died last year at the Capitol attack.

“Let us remember that our duty is to represent our constituents with the integrity and honor our positions require and not fall victim to the constant onslaught of destructive politics. God bless America,” Schadt said.

The next scheduled legislative meeting is Thursday, February 10, at 2 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers, 4th Floor, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Above images from Oswego County Government’s YouTube channel.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...