Oswego – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee honored Oswego County Correction Officer Billy Fantom’s retirement during the July 14 County Legislature meeting.

The Committe presented Fantom with a certificate of appreciation for his 30 years of service with the county. Fantom is retiring from his position as a Corrections Officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

