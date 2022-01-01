OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature bid farewell to several outgoing officials during its last meeting of the year.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, thanked Legislator Bradley Trudell for his dedication to Oswego County.

He has represented District 7, which includes most of the town of Mexico and a portion of the town of Richland, for the last two terms and, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, he was there on the front lines, helping all of Oswego County’s residents. This service comes naturally to Trudell.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1980 to 2008, in both active duty and reserve units, before retiring as sergeant major. Trudell did three combat tours during his service – in Beirut in 1983, during the first Gulf War from 1990 to 1991 and in Fallujah, Iraq in 2006.

As a legislator, Trudell served on the Legislature’s Human Services Committee for his entire tenure, including the last three years as vice chairman. He also served on the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee and including two years as its vice chairman.

