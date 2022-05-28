Oswego County Legislature Provides Gas Tax Relief  

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature approved a cap on sales tax for gasoline and diesel fuel to provide relief to residents burdened by rising prices at the pump.

Fuel in Oswego County is typically taxed at the same 4% sales tax rate as other goods and services. Starting June 1, the county will continue to collect the 4% sales tax up to $3 per gallon but not claim sales tax on any costs greater than $3 per gallon.

“Sky high gas prices have impacted millions of American households, especially those in rural communities like Oswego County,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “This resolution provides some relief to our residents who have been hit with soaring inflation on staples such as housing, food and gasoline.”

Lingering supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the highest inflation in four decades, have led to the most expensive fuel prices in more than a decade. Gasoline prices in the U.S. have risen more than 40% in the last year and nearly 25% since January, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The Oswego County Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee Chairman John J. Martino, District 6, said the cap on gas tax would keep money in residents’ pockets without negatively impacting the county’s finances.

“This move signals that we understand the pain Oswego County residents are feeling as prices continue to rise on fuel and other essential goods,” Martino said. “We’re doing our part to ease the financial burden where possible.”

Though the county will give up significant sales tax revenue by capping the tax on fuel, the impact on the county budget is minimal as revenue projections were calculated when gas was a little more than $3 per gallon.

Oswego County’s gas tax relief includes all octane grades and diesel fuel. It corresponds with similar moves made in surrounding counties and will remain in effect until December 1.

Earlier this year, New York State suspended a portion of the state gas tax from June through December. The state’s tax break will cut the 33 cents per gallon tax roughly in half.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...