OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Service Committee has recognized May 7 as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day.

At hand to receive the proclamation were members of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County Inc. (ICP). With nearly 13 million children under the age of six in child care, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on both providers and the families that rely on them.

The risks and sacrifices many providers have made to remain open for families demonstrates their commitment to the children and ensuring their future with early child care services.

