OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized May as National Older Americans Month during its monthly meeting.

“Older adults play a significant role in our communities,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “They are a positive influence as family members and mentors, and they are vital civic leaders, volunteers, and sometimes, even still members of the workforce. This proclamation celebrates our seniors and recognizes their considerable contribution to our society.”

Each year, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) leads the celebration of Older Americans Month. The theme for this year’s recognition is “Age My Way” to highlight how older adults age differently and support the aging process for each individual.

“Just as every person is unique, they way they age and how they choose to do so is also unique,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “There is no ‘right’ way anymore. Older adults are remaining engaged in their communities and living independently for longer periods.

“We’re excited to celebrate Older Americans Month with our community partners,” Sunday continued. “Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included for as long as possible benefits everyone.”

Some things for people to consider for the years ahead:

Planning: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home- and community-based services to activities that interest you.

Engagement: Remain involved in, and contribute to, your community through work, volunteerism, or other civic participation.

Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistance technologies and customize supports to help you remain at home as you age.

Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.

Passed in 1955, the Older Americans Act provides services to help older adults remain healthy and independent in their homes and communities. These services complement medical and health care systems to help prevent hospital re-admissions and support basic daily living. They also support family caregivers and address issues of exploitation, abuse and neglect of older adults.

“We are committed to helping all individuals live longer, healthier lives in the community of their choice for as long as possible,” said Sunday. “Please join us in showcasing the strength of diverse communities. Take a photo of yourself – or someone you know – that shows how you, or they, ‘Age My Way’ and post it to the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s Facebook page with the hashtags #AgeMyWay2022 and #OlderAmericansMonth2022.”

The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee oversees the County’s Office for the Aging. In addition to Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5, the committee includes Vice Chairman James Karasek, District 22; Frank Bombardo, District 7; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; Tim Stahl, District 20; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; and Michael Yerdon, District 1.

For more information about Oswego County Office for the Aging, call 315-349-3484 or go to www.oswegocounty.com/ofa.

