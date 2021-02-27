OSWEGO COUNTY – Are you a senior 60 years of age or older and in need of some food assistance?

The Oswego County Office for the Aging continues to distribute “30 Days of Food” boxes to seniors who may have a hard time shopping for food items during the pandemic and snowy weather.

The boxes, which were donated by members of the community over the past several months, contain canned goods and shelf-stable items to help seniors in need. The boxes also include information on local food pantries as well as the Home-Delivered Meals program.

“These food boxes are meant to assist with making ends meet, but are not meant to be sustaining,” said Sara Sunday, Administrator of the Oswego County Office for the Aging. “We thank all those who have supported the program and helped assemble food boxes for our seniors who need a helping hand.”

There is a limit of one box per household. For more information, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-8697.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...