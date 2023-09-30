Oswego County Office for Aging Announces Public Hearings on Senior Services Plan

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) hosts three public hearings to receive input on its proposed plan of services for seniors during the period beginning April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025.

“The plan includes a summary of services provided to elderly Oswego County residents and is part of OFA’s requirements for state and federal funding,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “Members of the public can review the plan weekdays from 8:30 to 4 p.m. at our office.”

The Oswego County Office for the Aging is located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The schedule of public hearings is:

Friday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m., Fulton Municipal Building, Senior Nutrition Site, 141 S. First St., Fulton.

Monday, Oct. 30, 1:30 p.m., Oswego County Office Complex, First Floor Training Room, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Monday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m., H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Grand Jury Chambers, 7426 Bridge St., Pulaski.

Those who need special accommodation are asked to contact the Oswego County Office for the Aging at least 10 days prior to the event they wish to attend. Call 315-349-3484 weekdays or email [email protected].

