OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature adopted a summer schedule for the Legislative Office Building, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego along with satellite Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski.

Beginning Thursday, June 1 and continuing through Friday, September 1, offices in the Legislative Office Building will be open for business from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

DMV offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. weekdays. The Oswego DMV office will continue to be open until 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays only.

The satellite DMV offices are located at 384 E. River Rd., Oswego; 200 N. Second St., Fulton; and 2 Broad St., Pulaski.

