GRANBY, NY – Looking for just the right antique to compliment your home? Searching for that hard to find collectable? Well you might find both at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO)’s Pickers’ Paradise fundraiser.

On Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 OCO’s Pickers’ Paradise will be held at 689 County Route 8 in Granby from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

“We’re liquidating the entire contents,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “You’ll find a wide array of antiques, vintage collectables, furniture, art and more, and it all has to go! There will be some great deals and no reasonable offers will be refused.”

A portion of all sales from OCO’s Pickers’ Paradise will benefit the agency’s Homeless Services Program.

“It was a pleasant surprise when James and Nancy Burke called us with this opportunity,” Dolbear said. “Our Pickers’ Paradise is a chance for collectors to find excellent prices on a wide selection of desirable antiques and collectables.”

For more information on OCO’s Pickers’ Paradise event contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 or [email protected].

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

