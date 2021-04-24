OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislator Bradley Trudell, District 7, vice chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee, recently presented a proclamation designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton and Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord.

Every year approximately 3,000 children in Oswego County are reported as abused or neglected. This is three times the State’s rate of child maltreatment. Child abuse prevention is a community issue and effective solutions succeed through community partnerships.

Working together, social service and law enforcement agencies, schools and civic organizations, faith groups and businesses are dedicated to reducing and preventing child abuse, neglect and maltreatment in Oswego County.

