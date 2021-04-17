Oswego County Recognizes April As National County Government Month

OSWEGO COUNTY– Oswego County marked National County Government Month with a proclamation ahead of the full County Legislature meeting in April.

Since 1991, the National Association of Counties (NACo) has encouraged this commemoration for counties to raise awareness about the essential programs and services they offer to support residents and businesses. The theme for this year’s tribute, “Counties Matter,” recognizes these critical functions, especially the leadership and guidance counties have demonstrated in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

