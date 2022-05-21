Oswego County Recognizes Emergency Medical Services Week

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized May 15 to 21 as National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week during its monthly meeting in May.

“Every day first responders around the county and across the country stand by ready to help people in their worst moments,” Oswego County Legislator and Chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee Marc Greco said. “EMS team members are selflessly dedicated to ensuring that our residents receive the best possible medical care during an emergency.”

Former President Gerald Ford first recognized EMS Week in 1974 to honor the lifesaving work of EMS practitioners. Each year, celebration activities are led by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). The theme of this year’s recognition is “Rising to the Challenge.”

“This year’s theme is incredibly appropriate,” Oswego County EMS Field Coordinator Nate Degear said . “EMS crews have responded to an increased 911 call volume since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve also taken on additional duties – such as assisting with testing sites and vaccination clinics – to support efforts to fight the virus. This should not come as a surprise to most people as EMS practitioners have always risen to the challenge.”

As EMS practitioners face another challenge, being on the front lines of the mental health crisis sweeping the country, Degear said, “This is a problem that will not be solved overnight, but I am confident that the EMS community, alongside their sisters and brothers from law enforcement and the fire service, will continue to rise to the challenge.”

Emergency medical services are vital in improving the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury. EMS workers are dedicated to providing compassionate, life-saving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The EMS system includes emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers and physicians. Whether they are career or volunteer members, emergency medical responders complete thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to build and hone their skills.

The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee oversees the County’s Emergency Management Office. In addition to Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24, the committee includes Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; Frank Bombardo, District 7; Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Richard Kline, District 12; Laurie Mangano, District 17; and Herbert Yerdon, District 2.

For more information about Oswego County Emergency Medical Services, go to https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/public_safety/emergency_management/emergency_medical_services.php. If you have questions, call EMS Field Coordinator Nate Degear at 315-326-6056.

