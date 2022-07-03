OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang on his retirement at the body’s June meeting.

Huang has been at the helm of the County’s Health Department for the last decade. When he came here in 2012, he made it his mission to promote good health in Oswego County.

Over the years, Huang helped form community partnerships and develop a variety of public health programs. Through these collaborations, novel solutions were created to address some of the County’s most pressing health problems.

“Huang’s drive to help people has been an inspiration and his guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic was invaluable,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “He reassured residents at every clinic, helped with the distribution of personal protective gear and COVID-19 tests, and was there in the development of the award-winning COVID-19 Hotline, the online dashboard to track daily and weekly reports, and the online portal to report test results and request paperwork.”

Weatherup thanked Huang for his hard work and dedication and said that Oswego County residents have benefited greatly from his outstanding leadership, tireless advocacy, and active participation in the community.

