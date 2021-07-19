OSWEGO COUNTY – The Caring Community Advocates Committee is pleased to announce that the Oswego County Senior Fair will return in 2021.

The popular event, which was cancelled last year due to COVID, will make its return Friday, September 10 as a drive through event to be held at the Oswego Speedway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Senior Fair is free and will feature exhibitors offering health tips, wellness information, and more, including a number of giveaways.

“We are happy to be bringing the Senior Fair back this year,” said OCO Coordinator of Community Health and Caring Community Advocates Member Leanna Cleveland. “The Senior Fair is a much anticipated and well attended event. Our older residents truly appreciate the opportunity to gather information on programs and services specifically for them and were very disappointed when it had to be cancelled. The Senior Fair is a way we can celebrate older persons in our community and are looking forward to welcoming them this year.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of this group of individuals, we strive to provide as much as we can for our community members and are excited to see everyone turn out for this event,” said Jen Rice, chairperson of Caring Community Advocates and care transition liaison for Kindred At Home.

Those wishing to attend the drive though Senior Fair will enter through the back of the Oswego Speedway using the Skyline Drive entrance. There will be volunteers directing traffic.

Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Leanna Cleveland at 315 592-0827, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.com.

