Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Anyone On Tubbs Road Saturday Night From 6 To 6:30 P.M.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak to anyone who was on Tubbs Road between Smithers Road and the Village of Mexico on Saturday night between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office would most like to speak to the good Samaritan who stopped and helped a couple who had driven off the road.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 315-349-3411 and your information will be passed on to the appropriate investigator.

