OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee recognized the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) with a proclamation to mark the agency’s 75th anniversary.

Formed by a resolution of the Oswego County Legislature, OCSWCD largely focused on agricultural issues, water-related projects, tree planting and trail work in its early days. Over the years, it evolved to include other programs and services such as forest management and invasive species control.

At its heart, OCSWCD’s mission remains to protect and conserve Oswego County’s most precious natural resources. For more information, visit www.oswegosoilandwater.com or call 312-592-9663.

