OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County is providing more than 30,000 free at-home COVID-19 testing kits to county residents in the coming weeks.

The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO), Fire Coordinator’s office and community partners are offering 31,700 at-home tests kids available at various sites throughout the county. Oswego County EMO and Fire Coordinators Office worked with local first responder agencies to develop a distribution plan to reach every corner of the county.

Eight fire departments are holding more than 15 drive-thru test kit giveaways between Sunday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, March 19. During the current round of distribution, four test kits will be made available to each vehicle while supplies last.

Test kits are available only to Oswego County residents.

“At-home testing can help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and allow for earlier detection and better outcomes for those who are infected,” said EMO Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “EMO and the Fire Coordinator are partnering with fire departments throughout the county to make at-home test kits available to residents over the next few weeks.”

Residents can access at-home test kits at the following dates, times and locations:

Friday, Feb. 18 2-6 p.m. Oswego City Fire Department, 35 E. Cayuga St., Oswego

Sunday, Feb. 20 1-3 p.m. West Monroe Fire Department, 54 county Route 11, West Monroe

Monday, Feb. 21 2-6 p.m. Williamstown Fire Department, 575 state Route 13, Williamstown 2-6 p.m. Oswego City Fire Department, 35 E. Cayuga St., Oswego

Tuesday, Feb. 22 2-5 p.m. Oswego Town Fire Department, 640 county Route 20, Oswego 6-8 pm. West Monroe Fire Department

Wednesday, Feb. 23 2-7 p.m. Fulton Fire Department, 170 S. Second St., Fulton 2-6 p.m. Oswego City Fire Department 2-6 p.m. Williamstown Fire Department 5-8 p.m. Phoenix Fire Department, 457 Main St., Phoenix 6-8 p.m. West Monroe Fire Department

Friday, Feb. 25 2-5 p.m. Oswego Town Fire Department 2-6 p.m. Oswego City Fire Department

Saturday, Feb. 26 12-2 p.m. Parish Fire Department

Saturday, March 5 9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department, 6025 S. Main St., Sandy Creek 12-2 p.m. Parish Fire Department, 16 Union St., Parish

Saturday, March 12 9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department

Saturday, March 19 9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department



Residents with questions regarding individual distribution sites should reach out to their local fire department.

At-home test kits are also being distributed to individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics administered by the Oswego County Health Department, and the county has worked with schools, nursing homes and other organizations to ensure testing is available to the most vulnerable populations.

Oswego County previously distributed more than 50,000 face coverings to county residents in late December and early January as cases surged due to the omicron variant.

For more information on Oswego County’s COVID-19 response, visit oswegocounty.com. For health-related questions, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

