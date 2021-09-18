OSWEGO – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board is pleased to announce a car seat safety check event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Romney Field House parking lot on the SUNY Oswego campus.

“We will offer free car seat checks to help ensure appropriate use of the seats, help answer any caregiver questions, and offer support and education to all attendees on proper car seat installation and use,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann.

Certified car seat safety technicians from various agencies will be there to help. Appointments are preferred to participate in this event. To schedule one, call 315-343-2344 ext. 22. Everyone must wear a face covering during their appointment. Car seat checks usually last between 30 and 45 minutes.

Boeckmann added, “This is going to be a great event, and it’s free to the entire Oswego County Community. According to recent polling, about 90% of all car seats are installed incorrectly. It’s our mission with this event to check that the seats are installed and used correctly to ensure the safety of all children. We would also like to thank Oswego State University Police for hosting this event with us.”

This car seat event is held by the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board through a grant from the New York State Governors Traffic Safety Committee.

If you have any questions about the car seat event, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 ext. 22 or email at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...