OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board recognized six members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as ‘Traffic Safety Champions’ of 2021. This recognition highlights their efforts in working to help keep county communities safe.

“Every year, the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board recognizes individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann. “The Traffic Safety Board is pleased to honor these individuals. Anyone who knows these people will tell you that this effort is more than a job to them, it’s a mission; it’s part of their everyday lives.”

‘Traffic Safety Champions’ are people who – day in and day out – put forth their best effort to ensure the safety of all members of our community on roadways and sidewalks, on bikes and in car seats, and DWI enforcement as well as all aspects of traffic and pedestrian safety.

These six recipients have shown exemplary service in some, if not all, of these categories and have proven to be stewards of safety for our communities. They have excelled in their pursuit of safety by teaching, ticketing or supporting safety in their communities.

This year’s ‘Traffic Safety Champions’ are Oswego City Police Officer Stephen Weber; Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Gregory; SUNY Oswego Police Officer Scott Bullard; New York State Police Trooper Jacob Halsey; New York State Police Trooper Ryan Carpenter; and New York State Police Trooper Nathan Horner.

“This year we also presented an award in honor of late board coordinator Billie Crandall Brady,” said Boeckmann. “This award is given to an individual who goes above and beyond in their duty as it relates to car seat safety, pedestrian and traffic safety and education and outreach. It is for someone who also volunteers their time to ensure the safety of others.”

Michelle Newcomb of Menter Ambulance was recognized by the Traffic Safety Board as the Billie Crandall Brady Award recipient.

For more information about the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 ext. 22 or email at [email protected].

