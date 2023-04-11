Oswego Industries’ 17th Annual Golf Tournament Presented By PaperWorks

FULTON, NY – Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities based in Fulton, NY, has announced its 17th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at Battle Island Golf Course on Saturday, June 10.

“We’re excited to build on the successes we’ve had the last few years for this signature fundraising event,” Senior Director of Administration at Oswego Industries Darcy Antonucci said. “Every dollar raised helps people with disabilities choose the direction of their own lives.”

The captain and crew tournament is being presented by PaperWorks, a leading, full-service provider of 100% recycled paperboard and specialized folding cartons for packaging applications. “PaperWorks is excited to show support for an organization that does so much for the community,” General Manager at PaperWorks in Baldwinsville Jason Watts said.

Aside from prizes provided for tournament winners, players will also have the opportunity to participate in a hole-in-one and on course contests. After the tournament, participants will be able to enjoy a chicken BBQ dinner, sponsored by The Bonadio Group. GKG Insurance is sponsoring the tournament lunch. Other sponsors include Compass Credit Union and Emmons HVAC.

Both sponsorship opportunities and team registrations are filling up fast. Teams are $340 per foursome or $85 for individuals. Registration is available online at oswegoindsutriesinc.org or can be mailed upon request by calling Nicole Shaffer at 315-598-3108 ext. 305.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, Programs offered by Oswego Industries include Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation, Family Support Services, and Vocational and Employment Supports. Each person-centered program empowers people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop the necessary skills to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

