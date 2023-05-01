FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc. is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine Greenhouses to provide beautiful hanging baskets for sale.

“Add a splash of color to your yard with these beautiful flowers, while supporting a local non-profit dedicated to providing services to children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities,” Marketing & Communications Associate at Oswego Industries Michelle Smith, said.

Choose from seven different types of flowers and plants, including Boston Fern, Impatiens, Superbells, Supertunias, Geraniums, Fuchsia and Zebra, in a variety of colors, for just $22 each or three for $60. View available varieties and order online at https://bit.ly/3GNrdRL. You can also order by mailing a check to Oswego Industries c/o Nicole Shaffer at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, with desired flower varieties noted or call Nicole at 315-598-3108, ext. 305 for more information.

Orders must be received by Oswego Industries no later than Wednesday, May 10th at 4 p.m., and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, May 19, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oswego Industries Campus, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, NY.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

