OSWEGO – The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health.

This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center. Free Registration is online through Friday.

On Site Registration begins at 9 a.m. The program will begin following registration and check-in.

STRIDE to SAVE Lives – Program Schedule

Saturday, September 17, 2022

9:00 – 11:00 – Check-In, Registration, Resource Fair, Raffles

SAVE Memorial – Hearts for Hope

10:30 – Welcome; NYS Assembly Proclamation; Dr. Dan Reidenberg;

Vocal Effects Group; Memorial Reading of Names

11:00 am – Walk/Run Begins

Return for Refreshments, Resource Fair and Raffles

12:30 pm – Raffle Winners Announced

New this year is Hearts for Hope, a photo memorial. Please bring a non-returnable photo of your loved one to display.

Refreshments and raffles will be available. The 5K route is mapped out which goes around SUNY Campus with an alternative shorter route and maps will be available. This event brings together mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members to unite and raise awareness of suicide prevention. This event is an important part of suicide awareness and prevention.

The Resource Fair will include over a dozen service providers with information and staff. Vocal Effects will once again provide a wonderful acapella song. The memorial portion will include reading of the names provided of those who completed suicide. Please provide names and photos at the registration/check-in table. The SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Team Members will once again be on hand to assist with the event.

The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition is made up of invested community members and stakeholders who are passionate about mental health and suicide awareness. If you are interested in joining the coalition or have questions about the event or registration, please contact (315) 529-0360, or email [email protected] for more information. All donations are tax-deductible.

To register or donate to the event, please follow https://save.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=820.

Stigma remains a prominent barrier to individuals seeking help when they are experiencing thoughts of suicide. According to research by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in New York State by young people ages of 25-34 and is the third leading cause of death in youth ages of 10-24.

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death overall in the United States. The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition wants to remind Oswego County residents that they are not alone in their struggle.

If you or someone you love is struggling with their mental health or thoughts of suicide, please call the new National Crisis Line 988. For Mobile Crisis Services in Oswego County call 315-251-0800.

