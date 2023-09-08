OSWEGO COUNTY – Visitors come from near and far to fish Oswego County’s pristine waters, especially during the legendary salmon run of the fall season. With access to New York State’s largest lakes, two renowned rivers and dozens of bountiful tributaries, lakes and ponds, the area is a world-class fishing destination.

This autumn, however, brings about changes to one of these premier fisheries. Construction is underway on the west bank of the Oswego River, and Oswego County and City officials are working to raise awareness about the project to ensure angler safety.

“In 2019, the structural integrity of the riverwalk was compromised due to flood damage,” Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning Director Tim Stahl said. “Rehabilitation efforts are ongoing and crews are working to repair and stabilize the retaining wall and sidewalks and mitigate any further damage.”

Riverwalk access to a portion of the “high wall” behind the U.S. Post Office on West First Street, or NYS Rte. 48, is closed until summer 2024. The section of riverwalk behind Bridie Manor Restaurant north to just beyond the Utica Street bridge is closed until Sunday, Oct. 15.

Once completed, construction on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-funded project will enhance public fishing access at the ‘high wall’ area.

“We work hard to make sure that visitors have the best fishing experience possible,” said Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning Deputy Director Daniel Breitweg. “When this riverwalk project is finished, it will help ensure quality fishing access for many years to come; however, until then, public safety is of utmost concern.”

County officials are working with Ritch Batchelor of RTB Tackle – the only tackle shop in the city of Oswego – to help make fishing nets available to anglers.

“At this point, we have an extension handle net that reaches 12 feet or more and we’re looking into expanding our options,” said Batchelor. “This will help anglers haul in their potentially record-sized catches from the wall without putting themselves in danger of entering the closed-off sections of the riverbank.”

Anglers are reminded that the Oswego River is still a largely accessible and viable fishery. The section of riverwalk from Bridie Manor south to the post office opened on Friday, Sept. 1 following repairs and improvements.

The portion of the “high wall” area from the public parking lot south of the post office up to the Brookfield Renewable U.S. power plant – including the “switchback” wheelchair accessibility ramp – remains open. Fishing continues to be allowed at the Varick Dam as well.

Anglers should also note that fishing on both sides of the Oswego River north of the Utica Street bridge to the mouth of the river continues to offer prime angling real estate – as does the area around Breitbeck Park in the Oswego Harbor.

For more information about Oswego County’s year-round fishery, including locations, guides and other resources, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

