OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department and SUNY Oswego have joined forces to offer another COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 at Laker Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus.

This clinic provides first dose appointments for the Moderna vaccine which requires two doses. Appointments for the second dose will be made when patients receive their first vaccine. Patients must be able to return to the same location for the second dose on Thursday, April 22.

Appointments are required for all COVID-19 vaccination clinics and can be made online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ by clicking on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. today, March 23. For assistance, call 315-349-3383.

The clinic is open to eligible residents who fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, have underlying health conditions or are age 50 or over. For details on eligibility, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine#phase-1a—phase-1b

Anyone with a comorbidity or underlying condition must provide a note of eligibility from their healthcare provider as proof of their condition. Essential workers must provide a workplace ID or paystub to prove their employment. Those aged 50 and over must provide proof of age. Those without proper documentation will be turned away.

Find more information about Moderna vaccine along with the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines by clicking on the “Fact Sheet” link for each vaccine at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are partnering to offer free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

