OSWEGO – Oswego’s newest $2 million, 6,500 square foot wellness center, owned and operated by Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi in downtown Oswego is now an award-winning spa.

Aqua Spa Float Center’s Architect, Jonathan Taylor of Taylored Architecture, PLLC, was recognized for innovative ideas, attention to detail, and dedication to the design profession. Taylor’s work on the Aqua Spa caught the attention of the American Institute of Architects and subsequently led to the selection of the 2021 AIA Design award.

Taylored Architecture, PLLC received the following: Citation for Design for the Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique and will be recognized at the Celebration of Architecture in Spring 2022.

Taylored Architecture PLLC is owned and operated by Jonathan Taylor, and are a full-service architectural firm specializing in producing unique solutions. They design for both residential and commercial projects, and have years of experience constructing many award-winning homes, as well as restaurants, studios and other projects in the Thousand Islands region.

Aqua Spa owner’s Wilkinson and LeRoi say Taylored Architecture, PLLC deserves all the praise for coordinating this two year construction project in collaboration with Empire Contractors and for bringing the spa’s design to life.

“We had a vision of organic textures, warm woods, nature and a calming flow,” Wilkinson and LeRoi explained. “We were inspired by many architectural master-pieces from high end hospitality businesses and spas throughout the USA, Europe and Asia. It was important for us to take the aesthetics we were inspired by and merge them into the building we were developing and the beautiful geographical assets that Oswego, its river and Lake Ontario provided. We’re so thrilled that Jonathan Taylor was able to help us create and capture the grandeur of the vision we developed.”

“The architecture was inspired by Terry and Tammy’s wellness mission that embodies rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation, as well as a desire to create a harmonious design blending natural materials and modern functionality,” Taylor said.

“The Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique is a fantastic facility that everyone should visit!” he continued. “It was an honor and a pleasure to be a part of this. Thank you to everyone involved: Taylor + Co. Interiors, Tammy Lynn Wilkinson, Jade Stone Engineering, Empire Contractors, SALT Chamber, FASTSIGNS, Pathfinder Bank, Rombough Electric, Step One Creative, Superior Float Tanks, Impact Cryotherapy And a special thank you to ‘Full Frame Works’ Photography and Joe Meirose for taking our beautiful photos!”

In addition to creating a brand new schematic layout and design for an existing 6,500 square foot space, Taylored Architecture coordinated lighting and plumbing fixtures, determined interior colors, and selected wall, ceiling, and floor finishes. This project was in collaboration with Taylor + Co. Interiors for interior specifications and furnishings.

View the Aqua Spa photo gallery courtesy of Joe Meirose of Full Frame Works Photography at aquaspafloatcenter.com/gallery

