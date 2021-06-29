OSWEGO – Three exciting events are coming soon to the Art Association of Oswego.

First will be the 31st Annual AAO Members’ Art Exhibition, which will be held from July 17 through August 15. There is an open call for members of the local community to submit original artwork for inclusion in this show. Anyone who is a current member of the AAO (or anyone who becomes a member) is eligible to enter one or two artworks into the exhibition for a small fee.

New memberships can be arranged at any time. Membership information and the entry forms for this exhibition are available at www.oswegoarts.org.

Artwork for this exhibition will be hung in the Timothy McHenry Gallery on the second floor of the Art Center and can be listed for sale. The show will be on display during regular gallery hours, during theater performances and during any Art Association classes and workshops.

A number of prizes will be awarded, including cash and a solo show award for 2022. The suggested theme of this year’s members’ show is fire, which is open to artistic interpretation. This thematic element is not mandatory, but it does qualify work for a special prize.

Entry and drop-off of artwork is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 between 10 am and noon at the Oswego Civic Arts Center. The opening reception for this show will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 7 to 9 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Music and refreshments are planned.

In conjunction with the first weekend of the Members’ Show, there will be two fundraising events…a Small Art Show and Sale in the Jo Hyse gallery on the first floor of the Art Center and an outdoor ceramics event called the Raku Rendezvous.

The Small Art Show and Sale sale will be open on July 17 & 18 only during gallery hours. Small-scale artworks no larger than 10 inches in any direction, created by local artists, will be sold directly off the wall for prices of $20 or less.

Just outside the Civic Arts Center on Sunday July 18th, there will be another installment of the ever-popular Raku Rendezvous Fundraiser, tying right into this year’s theme of fire. From 10 am to 3 pm, the public is invited to purchase and glaze a ceramic vessel and then to fire it to a pearlescent finish through the raku process…or just come and watch the fun.

The Oswego Civic Arts Center is located at the northernmost end of East 4th Street in Oswego, directly across from Historic Fort Ontario. Regular gallery hours are from 10am to 1 pm on Saturdays, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information please visit www.oswegoarts.org or phone 315-216-6782.

