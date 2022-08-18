Oswego, New York – The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School cafeteria.

The graphics that read “Home of the Buccaneers” and include the Buccaneer logo are now located above the entrance to the cafeteria.

Step One Creative, an Oswego-based advertising design firm, and Image Press of Syracuse, collaborated with the Buc Boosters on the design, production, and installation.

“I am truly appreciative of the collaborative culture that has developed between OHS and the Buc Boosters. Everyone involved feels strongly about promoting a culture of enthusiasm and pride in being Oswego Buccaneers. I look forward to continuing the work and the limitless possibilities ahead for students. As OHS principal, I value having our Buc Boosters as partners to help us enhance the experience of being a student at our high school,” said Ryan Lanigan, Oswego High School Principal.



Sean Callen, Buc Booster President said, “Mr. Lanigan has been very open from the beginning of his tenure as the OHS Principal that collaboration with the Buc Boosters was for the good of the student body. He is a very strong supporter of athletics, but we are sharing ideas and focusing on the improvement of school culture and spirit, specifically at the Oswego High School. The Buc Boosters appreciate the opportunity to continue to support a positive change for all students and feel strongly that Mr. Lanigan and his staff are gaining momentum in that direction. We couldn’t do any of this without all of our local businesses that support us each year, so this is really a representation of the Oswego community’s support, more than anything else.”



Susan Diblasi, Buc Booster Vice President added, “the collaborative opportunities between Oswego High School and the Buc Boosters is paramount to elevating school spirit and pride, and we are so fortunate to have Ryan Lanigan and the current administrative team in place working to generate this potential for our kids. The Buc Boosters are always looking for more creative souls and ambitious hands to help us. Anyone interested in helping or contributing to our organization should reach out. It’s an exciting new year ahead!”

