Camp Hollis Seeks To Fill Several Job Openings For 2021 Season

OSWEGO COUNTY – Summer is right around the corner and with it comes the 75th camping season at Camp Hollis. The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is getting ready by accepting applications for several open positions at the camp.

The following resident positions are currently available for the season, which runs from Sunday, June 20 through Friday, Aug. 13.

Counselor: Candidates must have experience with organized camp, recreation or childcare.

Lifeguard/Counselor: Candidates must have current lifesaving and CPR certificates as well as experience in recreation or childcare.

Senior Kitchen Helper/Counselor: Candidates must have experience with supervision, kitchen work and childcare.

Kitchen Helper/Counselor: Candidates must have experience with kitchen work and childcare.

Candidates for each position must be at least 17 years of age. Camp residency for most staff is required from Sunday afternoons through Friday evenings with Saturdays and one night off each week.

Other available positions include:

Night Security Guard: Candidate is responsible for ensuring the safety of campers, staff and the camp facility each night. Hours are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday, June 20 to Friday, Aug. 13.

Weekend Camp Security/Host/Hostess: Candidates must have experience in customer service and rental group management. They must also be willing to work days and overnights when groups are at the camp. Security guard experience is preferred. The position runs from Saturday, May 1 through Sunday, October 31.

Camp Hollis is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau as a residential camp. From early May through October, the facility is also available to rent for use by families, clubs, school groups and other organizations.

Camp Hollis is located at 40 Health Camp Road, off Lakeshore Road in the town of Oswego. For more information, contact Zach Grulich at 315-349-3450 or [email protected].

