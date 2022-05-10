OSWEGO – Area cannabis growers and supporters gathered together for a rally at Franklin Square Park last Friday, May 6, in response to a cannabis farmers market being shut down and cannabis being seized by the Oswego Drug Task Force Team on Sunday, May 1.

The orginal event that inspired the rally was held at the Ferris Wheel Bar on Market Street in downtown Oswego. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said via social media the event did not comply with proper city codes, the promoters needing required authorization to host this type of forum. He also stated the vendors did have proper licenses.

“An event such as this would require a permit through the city, as designated [by] section 180 of the Oswego City code. The New York State Penal Law states that it is unlawful to possess three ounces of cannabis and/or 24 grams of concentrated cannabis. Venders who were in possession of more than this allotted amount had their merchandise seized by the team,” Barlow told Oswego County Today.

Co-founder of the Legacy Growers Association Joshua Waterman was at the May 1 event to provide awareness and education about New York state cannabis licensing. Waterman did not have product on hand and was allowed to leave before a majority of other participants were.

According to Waterman, the local growers attending the event could accept donations from those who supported their cannabis farms and their desire to obtain growing licenses. He said free cannabis was given out to interested parties according to the state’s legal limits. Waterman said the biggest part of the event was to educate people on cannabis farming.

According to the Oswego Police Department Drug Task Force Team Sgt. Bryan Thompson, a single vendor was allowed the return of his cannabis, while other vendors in violation of state laws were issued appearance tickets.

“One vendor at the event was in possession of 2.8 ounces of cannabis. This one vendor will have his property returned to him as the current laws allow individuals to possess up to three ounces outside of their home,” Thompson said in an interview with Oswego County Today. “This individual was not issued an appearance ticket as the evidence had to be weighed before it was issued. Any other vendors who were in violation of the current laws regarding cannabis will not have their property returned, and were issued appearance tickets.”

Participants attending Friday’s Franklin Square Park rally expressed the need for regulation and support of safer growing practices, while also endorsing both the city and the Oswego Police Department in a desire to work together as the state creates more farming and cannabis marketing laws.

Johnny C., who asked that his real identity remain confidential, spoke during the rally about what safe cannabis standards means for the community.

“The state isn’t providing us guidance, or getting the ball rolling quick enough in order for us to do these kinds of things. They’re creating a market, but they’re not supporting the market. They’re letting people have cannabis and buy it but they’re not allowing us to go to a safe, secure location to buy it,” Johnny C. said. “They’re only empowering those dealers that they’re trying to stop. And those are the same people who are pumping heroin into our streets and pumping more of the opioid problem. So to me, I think it’s more important that we work together with our city [and] with the police to come up with common sense policy until the state can give us something.”

A woman named “S” who asked for her real identity to remain confidential, spoke outside city hall after the rally dispersed from the part over to the city building.

“I am a currant cannabis law student at Syracuse University. I’ll be certified in four different credentials at SU in their Cannabis Program. There is a law policy, which is my main focus at this time; also business, medical and then there’s the horticulture/agriculture. Because I’ve already partnered with a Legacy grower, right now our focus [is] on making sure that we know all of the legal aspects,” S said. “Right now in New York state, there is no one that has any legal documentable credentials that you can put on paper. A lot of these Legacy Growers will say ‘I’ve been doing this for my whole life’ but they don’t have any legally documentable credentials for an application to do that. So, this gives me credentials. This is legal credential certification that sets me apart from other people that are really coming in with zero with New York state. Once this becomes more recognized and people do start getting their licenses, there is going to be a need for this market; they’re going to need professionals in this field.”

David Clifford, who also spoke outside city hall, said he is a seasoned grower and proponent of medicinal use cannabis. Clifford has also been incarcerated because of it.

“I’m a medical patient [and] I’ve been a grower and in the industry since 1999. I was in Florida when they announced it, [NYS cannabis legalization] and when I came home I honestly felt a hundred pounds lighter – felt the burden on my shoulders [come] off,” Clifford said. “I was always looked at as a pariah because of it, lost family and even spent time behind bars because of it. To have it legalized is like, ‘hey, I can do what I want and just be accepted [and] be approved – just like walking down the street with a cigarette.’ We just want to get this through as a positive thing and show people that legalizing cannabis was probably one of the best things we ever did.”

Another man identifying himself as Erie Banks Farm due to privacy issues discussed the freedom he now feels because of the new law reform.

“I’ve been in this for the last 30 years. I’ve lived with paranoia; I’ve lived with people looking down on me as I was a drug-pushing loser, where in reality it’s just a plant. I just enjoy growing a plant; it’s medicine for me and my family. So, I just never looked at it as a criminal thing, but it always made me feel like a criminal,” EBF said. “I can breathe now. That’s my best description; I feel like I can breathe now without the feeling of being looked at under a magnifying glass.”

When was asked about his thoughts concerning future cannabis markets in the city of Oswego, Mayor Barlow said he is open to dialogue concerning the topic.

“I’m open to discussing a farm market and the concept, but it can’t be underground and illegal,” Barlow said. “Every other event goes through an approval process and these events would be no different. Also, vendors would have to be legitimate vendors.”

Waterman also commented on the importance of working with city officials to make the future of cannabis a vital and well-functioning operation.

“We want their support (police). That was a big thing today – show the cops that we don’t have a problem with them. We want them to support us and help us create this. You know, cannabis is legal and let’s accept this and support each other,” Waterman said. “We need our local officers desperately now more than ever, especially if you’re a cannabis grower.”

David Clifford outside City Hall. Photo by Shea O'Malley Supporters ouside Oswego City Hall. Photo by Shea O'Malley. Supporters at Franklin Square Park in Oswego. Photo by Shea O'Malley Joshua Waterman at Franklin Square Park rally. Photo by Shea O'Malley.

